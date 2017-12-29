Schedule, parking info for San Antonio New Year’s Eve party

There will be hours of entertainment before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and ends after the midnight fireworks show. Food and beverage vendors will be on Alamo Street.

Celebrate 300 is free and open to the public.

Here’s what you need to know about the San Antonio Tricentennial celebration:

SCHEDULE

The Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair will feature family-friendly activities. Acts include: Yanaguana Garden Outdoor Theater 6 p.m. – Home Alone 8 p.m. – BIG 10:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Magik Theatre 6:30 p.m. – The Best Christmas Pageant Ever 8:30 p.m. – A Christmas Carol

Music acts will perform at two stages at Hemisfair. West Stage 4:15 p.m. – Sam Riggs 5:05 p.m. – BillyRay Sheppard 5:50 p.m. – Mayor Ron Nirenberg delivers brief remarks 6 p.m. – Flaco Jimenez Y Su Conjunto East State 6:30 p.m. – Presentation of Colors 6:35 p.m. – Little Joe Y La Familia 7:45 p.m. – The Last Bandoleros 9 p.m. – Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo 10:25 p.m. – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff deliver brief remarks. 10:45 p.m. – REO Speedwagon 11:59 p.m. – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and family lead the count down to 2018 Midnight – Fireworks Spectacular



SAFETY

There will be security restrictions for attendees.

The celebration grounds will be fully gated with full security screening and bag checks.

No weapons, fireworks, bicycles, chairs, ice chests or coolers, oversized bags, glass containers, drones, animals (other than service animals), outside food and beverages, and no alcohol or smoking will be allowed inside the event.

Clear bags are recommended. Using a clear bag will speed up the screening process.

There are four event entrances: East Market Street, Alamo & Market, Alamo & Nueva, and Nueva Street northeast of Yanaguana.

TRANSPORTATION

VIA Park & Ride special event bus service will be available.

Service will be provided from the following three locations: Crossroads Mall Park & Ride, 151 Crossroads Blvd Madla Park & Ride, 1584 Cantrell across from South Park Mall AT&T Center Park & Ride, 1 AT&T Center Parkway

The Park & Ride drop-off and pick-up location will be near the Celebrate 300 event at the Robert

Thompson Transit Center, 183 Montana Street

Service from the Park & Ride locations begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 12/31. Return service from the

Thompson Center will run until 1:30 am on Jan. 1, 2018.

The special event fare is $5 round-trip for adults (two one-way trips of $2.50 each).

A discount fare of $2.50 round-trip (two one-way trips of $1.25 each) is available for children ages 5-11 as well as senior citizens 62 years and older, Medicare recipients, persons with disabilities and

students with a valid VIA ID.

Accommodations will be made for elderly individuals and for those with limited mobility at VIA Park & Ride locations and at the Thompson Transit Center. VIA Shuttles will be available to transport individuals with mobility limitations.

Visit http://www.viainfo.net/special-event-service/ or contact VIA Customer Service at 210-362-

2020 for more information.

Ride Share drop-off areas include: Lot on Commerce/IH-37 near the Convention Center Alamo Plaza on Houston by the Emily Morgan Hotel Villita Street between Navarro and St. Mary's

Taxi Stands Commerce Street between Bowie and Alamo Alamo Plaza on Blum near the Menger Hotel

Pedicabs Located on Alamo Street between Cesar Chavez and Nueva



PARKING

Public transportation is encouraged as there will be limited parking available downtown.

A full list of City-owned garages and lots is available at www.sanantonio.gov/CCDO/parking/parkingmap/. Note that a $5 event rate at all city owned lots and garages will be in place on Dec. 31. Alamodome parking for the event will be free of charge.

Several privately owned lots and garages are also available for a fee. Parking fees associated with privately owned lots or garages are not controlled by City or the Commission.

STREET CLOSURES

Two major street closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 to Monday, Jan. 1, 2018: Alamo from Cesar Chavez to Market from 6 a.m. Sunday-7 a.m. Monday. Market from Presa to Bowie from 3 p.m. Sunday-2 a.m. Monday. There will be a temporary closure of a portion of the southbound Access road to IH-37 near Cesar Chavez and a portion of Cesar Chavez between 11:30 pm and 12:45 am for fireworks fall out.



CELEBRATE 300 VIP TENT