Schertz Kicks Off Heatstroke Awareness Campaign

By Don Morgan

The City of Schertz is working with Safe Kids San Antonio to raise awareness for heatstroke prevention.

All this week a car in front of City Hall will be attached to a thermometer and a large temperature display. The City’s Linda Klepper tells us people will be able to drive by and see for themselves just how hot it gets inside a vehicle parked in direct sunlight.

She says it’s a great way to raise awareness about the dangers of leaving children and pets inside a parked car.

The thermometer display will be in front of City Hall until Sunday.

By the way, today is National Heatstroke Prevention Day. You can learn more about the Safe Kids Campaign at safe kids dot org slash heatstroke.