The City of Schertz is hoping you’ll dive in to their newest addition.

An 8 million dollar aquatic center on Schertz Parkway is now open and the city’s Linda Klepper says it’s been a long time coming.

With two pools, one for competition and the other for leisure swimming, the center is a welcome addition to the growing community.

Klepper says they’re excited to offer a new recreational option to residents.

You can learn more about the new aquatic center at http://schertz.com/