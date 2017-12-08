School closures or delays list for Friday, December 8

NO DELAYS OR CLOSURES FOR MAJOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN SAN ANTONIO

NEISD, NISD, SAISD, JUDSON ISD, EDGEWOOD ISD, SOUTHSIDE ISD, EAST CENTRAL, SCUCISD, PROVIDENCE, CENTRAL CATHOLIC – ALL OPEN / NORMAL SCHEDULE

 

Below is a list of delays that will be updated as we receive the information:

  • Bandera ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
  • Baptist System School of Health Professions will open at 10 a.m.
  • Blanco ISD delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Boerne ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
  • Comal ISD is on a two-hour delay.
  • Comfort ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
  • Fort Sam Houston ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
  • Hallmark University will delay classes until 10 a.m.
  • Jubilee Academies Charter District will be delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Lackland ISD: School will begin at 9 a.m.
  • Lifegate Christian School in Seguin is delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Little Einsteins Preschool in New Braunfels is delayed until 9 a.m.
  • Luling ISD on a two-hour delay.
  • Lutheran High School of San Antonio will have a 10 am start with no shuttle service.
  • Marion ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
  • Navarro ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
  • New Frontiers Public Schools is delayed until 10 a.m.
  • New Braunfels ISD will be on a two-hour delay
  • Our Lady of the Lake University will open at 10 a.m.
  • Poth ISD – 2 hour delay
  • Pearsall ISD delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Prarie Lee ISD will be CLOSED.
  • Rocksprings ISD: School will begin at 9:30 a.m. and buses will be running an hour and half later than normal.
  • San Antonio Academy will be CLOSED
  • San Antonio Christian Schools delayed until 10 a.m.
  • San Marcos Academy will be on a two-hour delay.
  • Seguin ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
  • Stockdale ISD classes will begin at 10 a.m.
  • Texas Military Institute is on a two-hour delay.
  • UIW, Incarnate Word HS and St. Anthony HS delayed until 10 a.m.
  • UTSA — all campuses are delayed until noon.
  • UT Health San Antonio delayed until 10 a.m.
  • USAA – all employees 2 hour delay

