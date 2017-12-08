School closures or delays list for Friday, December 8

NO DELAYS OR CLOSURES FOR MAJOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN SAN ANTONIO
NEISD, NISD, SAISD, JUDSON ISD, EDGEWOOD ISD, SOUTHSIDE ISD, EAST CENTRAL, SCUCISD, PROVIDENCE, CENTRAL CATHOLIC – ALL OPEN / NORMAL SCHEDULE
Below is a list of delays that will be updated as we receive the information:
- Bandera ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
- Baptist System School of Health Professions will open at 10 a.m.
- Blanco ISD delayed until 10 a.m.
- Boerne ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
- Comal ISD is on a two-hour delay.
- Comfort ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
- Fort Sam Houston ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
- Hallmark University will delay classes until 10 a.m.
- Jubilee Academies Charter District will be delayed until 10 a.m.
- Lackland ISD: School will begin at 9 a.m.
- Lifegate Christian School in Seguin is delayed until 10 a.m.
- Little Einsteins Preschool in New Braunfels is delayed until 9 a.m.
- Luling ISD on a two-hour delay.
- Lutheran High School of San Antonio will have a 10 am start with no shuttle service.
- Marion ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
- Navarro ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
- New Frontiers Public Schools is delayed until 10 a.m.
- New Braunfels ISD will be on a two-hour delay
- Our Lady of the Lake University will open at 10 a.m.
- Poth ISD – 2 hour delay
- Pearsall ISD delayed until 10 a.m.
- Prarie Lee ISD will be CLOSED.
- Rocksprings ISD: School will begin at 9:30 a.m. and buses will be running an hour and half later than normal.
- San Antonio Academy will be CLOSED
- San Antonio Christian Schools delayed until 10 a.m.
- San Marcos Academy will be on a two-hour delay.
- Seguin ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
- Stockdale ISD classes will begin at 10 a.m.
- Texas Military Institute is on a two-hour delay.
- UIW, Incarnate Word HS and St. Anthony HS delayed until 10 a.m.
- UTSA — all campuses are delayed until noon.
- UT Health San Antonio delayed until 10 a.m.
- USAA – all employees 2 hour delay