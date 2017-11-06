School Districts Helping Kids Cope in Shooting Aftermath

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

Three Sutherland Springs area school districts are doing what they can to help students and staff through the pain and sorrow in the aftermath of Sunday’s church shooting.

“In addition to our own school counselors, all three school districts (Floresville, La Vernia and Stockdale) have additional grief counselors on campuses to help provide specific grief counseling to students, their families and our employees” said Kim Cathey with the Floresville Independent School District.

“Counselors have provided parents with a list of behaviors to look for as their children begin to process their grief, as well as strategies to help their children at home” Cathey said, adding “Counselors have also provided young students with strategies to help them cope with their emotional needs.”

At least two of the districts have students and families who are directly impacted by the tragedy.

“At Floresville ISD, I can confirm we have two students that are lost, and we have three that are injured and in the hospital” Superintendent Sherri Bays said.

One La Vernia ISD student was killed in the rampage, with three others hurt.

The districts are hoping parents will help them in keeping an eye on kids in the days ahead.

“Watching for signs that their children may be experiencing difficulties” Cathey said.