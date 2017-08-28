Most School Districts Open in S.A.

By Pilar Arias

The majority of school districts in the San Antonio area will be open Monday, with some of them even starting the school year.

By Sunday afternoon only four school districts canceled classes for Monday, Aug. 28.

Those districts are Pleasanton, New Braunfels, Poteet and Seguin Independent School Districts.

The Marion District is also closed Monday–as are most districts in hard hit areas to the south and east of San Antonio.

Most districts waited until Sunday afternoon to make the decision, and statements said they would continue to monitor the weather.

Updates can be found on district web sites and social media pages.