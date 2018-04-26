Sculley, McManus respond to San Antonio police misogyny claims

San Antonio’s city manager and police chief are responding to a Tuesday’s Buzzfeed report accusing the police department of being misogynistic.

In a statement to KTSA, city manager Sheryl Sculley said, “As City Manager and as a woman, I take great pride in the efforts SAPD has made to increase opportunities for women in policing.”

The online news site’s story shared tales women within the department and outside the department faced over the years of men on the force mistreating them.

One story involved male officers defecating back-to-back in a women’s restroom. Another involved two officers using a fake undercover recruiting ruse to get women to perform sex acts for them.

“Sexual misconduct and harassment of any kind is not tolerated in the San Antonio Police Department,” McManus said in a statement to KTSA News.

But Wednesday, Buzzfeed released a follow-up story with the city’s response and more claims from women who reached out to their reporters on the matter.

One anonymous former female officer claimed female cadets would be brought in front of her police academy class and training officers would amuse the class by pointing out the cadets’ breast and buttocks size.

Three other female officers blamed chauvinism from the command staff down to the rank and file for causing the police department’s female recruitment issues.

The city manager told Buzzfeed many of the issues raised in the story are in large part due to the collective bargaining agreement.

Sculley agreed with the assessment made by Sgt. Michelle Ramos — a spokeswoman for the police department who was quoted in the original story — that many women don’t seek promotion because of the work-life balance within the department.

The city manager said some men take time off to make sure they get high scores on those promotion tests. She said women often can’t because of responsibilities beyond the job.

Sculley blamed the current agreement with the union for creating that environment.

“The fact of the matter is the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the police union is a significant obstacle to improving the promotional process within SAPD because it limits the chief’s authority,” the city manager stated to KTSA. “Nonetheless, I created a Women in Policing task force focused on eliminating other barriers to employment and promotion that exist in SAPD.”

But, she told KTSA the city has been making progress to get more women onto the police force.

“Since 2006, the percentage of women on the force has more than tripled – from 3 percent to 10 percent,” the city manager said. “During that time, nearly 250 women have been accepted to the training academy, and 62% of the women on the force today began their careers during my and Chief McManus’ tenure.”

“The fact is we are focused on recruiting more women into the training academy, and we continue to see higher and higher percentages of female cadets in each class,” McManus stated. “Unfortunately, the promotional process below the rank of deputy chief is controlled by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, not the chief of police.”

The police chief took issue with the quality of the website’s reporting — which is known for its list articles and quizzes.

“The article is focused on the conduct of a few officers whom I fired for criminal and/or administrative violations,” McManus said in his statement to KTSA News. “Many of the negative comments in the article were made by unnamed sources and an attorney who exclusively represents officers who have been fired for the most egregious offenses, including sexual misconduct. He should not be considered a credible source.”

The city said it has identified ways to increase the number of women assigned to specialized units of the police department, resulting an 11% increase since September of female officers and detectives in those units.

It also said the police department is in the process of creating specialized training to help women climb the ranks, including job shadowing and mentors for female cadets.

The department is also considering 24-hour childcare options and test preparation.