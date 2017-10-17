SEA LIFE, LEGOLAND Coming to Downtown Mall

By Pilar Arias

It was an exciting morning Tuesday at the Shops at Rivercenter during the groundbreaking of SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio.

“Shopping, dining and entertainment,” Shops at Rivercenter General Manager Anant Patel described the once neglected center as today. “I think Rivercenter offers that probably better than anything in San Antonio. I mean, you really can spend an entire day here.”

Operator Merlin Entertainments is investing $20 million in the San Antonio market. The attractions will take up about 65,000 square feet in the former Joske’s building.

SEAL LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio General Manager Jeremy Aguillen said market research is still being done to determine admission and other pricing for the attractions, but should be done just in time for the holidays so people can buy annual passes.

Local Craig Hashimoto remembers when the mall was all but dead.

“Most of it was just the center portion of the mall, we had the food court. There was a lot of shops that were closed,” Hashimoto said. He plans to bring his 5-year-old grand daughter to the attractions once they open summer 2018.

The city’s additions will be Merlin’s 10th discovery center and ninth aquarium in the U.S.