Seahawks QB Boykin Arrested Again

Another round of trouble with the law for backup Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Trevone Boykin.

The one-time TCU star was arrested early Monday Morning after the car he was riding in crashed in to a Dallas bar, leaving a number of people hurt.

Boykin faces drug and public intoxication charges. The driver of the car faces a DWI charge.

Boykin ran in to trouble in San Antonio back in 2015, when he was arrested ahead of the Alamo Bowl.

At that time, Boykin was charged with assaulting a public servant, public intoxication, and resisting arrest after punching an officer following a fight inside a River Walk bar.