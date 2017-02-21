Sean LIVE from The Alamo Lounge!

“Sean is my second favorite living poet. The first is Billy Joe Shaver.”

–Kinky Friedman.

SEAN RIMA LIVE AT THE ALAMO LOUNGE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2017!

Hey, there, Li’l Buckaroos!

I have a very special announcement for y’all. On Wednesday night, March 29th, I’ll be doing a very special spoken word performance from The Alamo Lounge, featuring new poems from the latest edition of my book, “Wild West Show”!

What’s special about it is that we’re going to be recording my poems for a CD, “Sean Rima Live at The Alamo Lounge”. If you’d like to be a member of the studio audience for this REALLY FREAKING HISTORIC PERFORMANCE, keep listening to my show, from 4-7 pm, Monday-Friday, on 550 KTSA and now on FM 107.1!

After the recording, we’ll open up the stage for an Open Mic, so bring your stuff!

_________

As for my dirty little poems, here’s a recent review from a friend of mine:

Living up to its title, Wild West Show is a wild ride of a poetic memoir by Sean Rima. In this vibrant, visceral, compendium of free verse and haiku, which covers a fifteen-year period of his life, the outlaw poet escorts us through a wide range of locales, people, and emotional vicissitudes.

The characters in Wild West Show are as diverse and compelling as is the poet’s mind: hookers, ex-wives, lovers, ex-girlfriends, his daughter, and the everyday people he meets in his daily travels. Interestingly, Willie Nelson, Billy Joe Shaver, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Kinky Friedman (Rima’s gang of fellow outlaw artists) also wander leisurely through his verse.

Like the best poets, Rima wrangles words and images, takes aim, and hits the reader, first in the gut, then in the soul. Poignant, raw, surprising, sentimental, uncomfortable, edgy—and definitely not PC—are all adjectives I’d use to describe this fascinating poetic journey.

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason why Rima’s poetry hits home with such impact, but his fearless honesty, humility, and emotional vulnerability corralled me and kept me prisoner from the first page to the last. His poetry rattled my bones, broke me open, and spoke to the desperado who lives in all of us. Hands up! Get ready to surrender to the talent of this exceptional poet.

Cynthia Ogren,

Author and Friend.

Check out Cynthia’s new book HERE:

http://cynthiaogren.com

______________

I’m not sure how many copies I’ll have with me at the Alamo Lounge, so if you’d like to order one to bring with you, I’ll scribble in it fer ya. You can order a copy here:

http://www.lulu.com/shop/sean-rima/wild-west-show-complete-poems-2001-2016/paperback/product-23071040.html