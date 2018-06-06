Sean Rima: A Poem For D-Day.

My daughter is very lucky in that she has three grandfathers.
Two of those amazing men, including my father, have since passed.
This gentleman is still with us, at 93.
His name is W. Lawrence “Buddy” Howe, and 74 years ago today, he, along with his comrades, saved the world by rushing the shores of Normandy, France. Larry was a forward observer on Utah beach.
Although our paths took different directions in recent years, I am proud and grateful to have known this man, and to have been blessed with the gift of his memories from his days in the war.
I wrote this poem for Larry a while back. It was a poem he told me he appreciated, and so I have posted it every year on the anniversary of Operation Overlord. I hope he doesn’t mind. Typical of his generation, he is not a boastful man.
I am proud to have known you, Larry. Thank you for your service.
The ballad of Buddy Howe.
The summer porch light twinkles in his eyes
as I tell a joke of some kind, and when he laughs,
he laughs with every molecule of himself, and
his old face glimmers in the night
like a Christmas tree, and
despite his eighty-odd years on a
sad & troubled Planet Earth,
in his laughter,
sipping his Merlot,
he becomes just another
smartass kid from Massachusetts,
flinging his rolled-up newspapers into the
gardens of a dozen irritated neighbors,
his second-hand bicycle splitting
the wind like a Roman chariot,
himself dreaming of
little more than a steaming hot dog
with a sprinkle of onions
in a cold bun
with French Fries on a plate
as his reward
for a job well done,
and you have to look real hard to see
the shadows etched into his boyish face
that he earned
a thousand years ago
hanging off the ropes
of a transport lurching in the crazy waves
of the gray dawn off Utah Beach, as the men
of the 29th Field Artillery routinely
lost their footing, and sank
into oblivion or were
smashed between the shifting
hulls of the boats like green
dolls made of balsa wood,
and if you have the chance to look
a little deeper still, you may also
catch a glimpse
of the shadows earned
in Bastogne, when Buddy Howe’s captain
discovered the watch and wallet
of a friend in the pocket
of a captured S.S. troop,
and then gave the
order to “Kill them all!”
and they took no more prisoners that day,
and for this, Buddy received the Bronze Star,
though I suspect he would have preferred
little more than a steaming hot dog
with a sprinkle of onions
in a cold bun
with French Fries on a plate
as his reward
for a job well done, which is why I
love him so very much, and
love to make him laugh, and also
tend to look the other way when
he is secretly snitching French Fries off
my 8-year-old daughter’s plate.
___
Copyright 2018 by Sean Rima.