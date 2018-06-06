Sean Rima: A Poem For D-Day.

My daughter is very lucky in that she has three grandfathers.

Two of those amazing men, including my father, have since passed.

This gentleman is still with us, at 93.

His name is W. Lawrence “Buddy” Howe, and 74 years ago today, he, along with his comrades, saved the world by rushing the shores of Normandy, France. Larry was a forward observer on Utah beach.

Although our paths took different directions in recent years, I am proud and grateful to have known this man, and to have been blessed with the gift of his memories from his days in the war.

I wrote this poem for Larry a while back. It was a poem he told me he appreciated, and so I have posted it every year on the anniversary of Operation Overlord. I hope he doesn’t mind. Typical of his generation, he is not a boastful man.

I am proud to have known you, Larry. Thank you for your service.

The ballad of Buddy Howe.

The summer porch light twinkles in his eyes

as I tell a joke of some kind, and when he laughs,

he laughs with every molecule of himself, and

his old face glimmers in the night

like a Christmas tree, and

despite his eighty-odd years on a

sad & troubled Planet Earth,

in his laughter,

sipping his Merlot,

he becomes just another

smartass kid from Massachusetts,

flinging his rolled-up newspapers into the

gardens of a dozen irritated neighbors,

his second-hand bicycle splitting

the wind like a Roman chariot,

himself dreaming of

little more than a steaming hot dog

with a sprinkle of onions

in a cold bun

with French Fries on a plate

as his reward

for a job well done,

and you have to look real hard to see

the shadows etched into his boyish face

that he earned

a thousand years ago

hanging off the ropes

of a transport lurching in the crazy waves

of the gray dawn off Utah Beach, as the men

of the 29th Field Artillery routinely

lost their footing, and sank

into oblivion or were

smashed between the shifting

hulls of the boats like green

dolls made of balsa wood,

and if you have the chance to look

a little deeper still, you may also

catch a glimpse

of the shadows earned

in Bastogne, when Buddy Howe’s captain

discovered the watch and wallet

of a friend in the pocket

of a captured S.S. troop,

and then gave the

order to “Kill them all!”

and they took no more prisoners that day,

and for this, Buddy received the Bronze Star,

though I suspect he would have preferred

little more than a steaming hot dog

with a sprinkle of onions

in a cold bun

with French Fries on a plate

as his reward

for a job well done, which is why I

love him so very much, and

love to make him laugh, and also

tend to look the other way when

he is secretly snitching French Fries off

my 8-year-old daughter’s plate.

___

