Sean Rima: Democrats are just not cool anymore…

So, I’m cruising Facepuke this morning, and on my news feed, a friend of a friend had posted the now famous image of the GW Bush’s, the Clintons, and the Obamas posing with Melania Trump and GH Bush at Barbara Bush’s memorial service, with one change.

An open casket with a deceased Donald Trump was photo-shopped into the foreground, making it appear as if everyone in the picture is smiling over the president’s dead body.

Wow.

What was even more shocking were the comments on the thread, which were glowing with approval. The jackass who posted it even used it as her cover photo. Lots of hearts and LOLs.

Of course, it’s not lost on me that all this love and laughter over a dead President Trump comes mostly from the sanctimonious crowd who wanted Laura Ingraham yanked off the air for calling David Hogg “whiny” and who routinely bitch about President Trump’s lack of civility.

Then again, most liberal idiots seem to be fairly comfortable in their hypocrisy and hateful douchebaggery when it comes to politics. I’d respect them a little if, at least, they owned their hatred, but the usual response when they are called out on this stuff is to play The Victim Card (see Kathy Griffin, if you can find her) or to jump down other peoples’ shit for pointing it out. “How dare you show everyone what a soulless asswipe I am!” I experienced a bit of this when I re-posted the meme. One person took me to task for searching the Interwebs to find the worst things about Trump in order to make the Democrats look bad. Ugh. The damn picture just rolled past me on my news feed. Didn’t look for it. It came to me. This bit of deflective nonsense also doesn’t explain the love for the image on other peoples’ feeds and my own. You anti-Trumpers are freaking gross.

I posted it to illustrate a certain truth, and the truth is that the bitter vaginas who hate Trump for winning an election are, themselves, the purveyors of the very hate and phobia they claim is flooding the country.

And everyone knows it.

In other words, you Liberal Pukes just aren’t cool anymore.

You’re the psycho ex-girlfriend. You’re the obnoxious guy at the bar no one wants to sit next to. You’re the creeper with the nerdy moustache who doesn’t know how bad his halitosis is. You’re the call that always goes to Voicemail. You’re the unfriended friend who was unfriended so your friend can have an open slot for someone cool. You’re a Kick Me sign.

Beyond this, you are also the reason Donald Trump is president, and probably will continue to be for a second term. Let that sink in for a second. Feel it. Be it.

Or maybe I just don’t have a sense of humor, right?

Jesus loves you and so do I,

rev s