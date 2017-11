A quick poem about America, written in my car this morning, while sitting at the convenience store…

Dopers and gropers.

Unable to look up from our

tablets and phones, we have

allowed the golden hallways

of Democracy to be

filled with

drunks, thieves,

dopers, and gropers,

and, in general, rich

men in expensive

suits you wouldn’t let

your daughter

ride the elevator

with, and

that’s a shame

on us all.

Copyright 2017 by Sean Rima.