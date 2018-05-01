Sean Rima: Epic Fail for SA to diss GOP Convention.

As our mayor, city manager, and city council continue to make excuses for why the Alamo City should not host the 2020 GOP Convention, here are the words of Charlotte mayor, Vi Lyles, from The Charlotte Observer last February:

‘Lyles said the RNC would help grow Charlotte’s economy and promote the city’s national and international image. Asked if hosting Trump and the RNC in Charlotte – where Democrats outnumber Republicans and hold a super-majority on City Council – would be awkward in the midst of a divisive 2020 election, Lyles said no. The host committee would be bipartisan, she said.

‘“As mayor of this great city, we’ve got to do things that support everyone,” Lyles said. “We’ll let the Republicans handle all the politics.”

‘“I’m worried about those folks not coming and bringing enough green,” rather than the politics of a convention, Lyles said.’

