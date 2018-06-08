Sean Rima: For When You’re In A Bad Place.
By Sean Rima
|
Jun 8, 2018 @ 1:50 PM

 

Maybe one more day.

If it’s been a bad day,
and if the demons are really
kicking your ass, and even if
you can’t get a break
from the noise,
or the guilt,
or the grief,
or the fog,
or the spite,
or the pain,
or whatever it is
that is making you
nuts, and even if
your shadows and
thoughts are un-
relenting and
everything sucks,
including you, and
you think it’s
never gonna
end

and all
you want to do is
die tonight,

don’t.

Give it just
one more day.

For the rest of us.

You got nothing to lose,
your plan is still intact,
and maybe, just maybe,
in the hours between,
in that one damn day,

you’ll come to realize

that the folks you think
are out to get you
are really the ones
who love you
the most,
and,

then maybe,

just maybe,

tomorrow,

you’ll see a bit of light
from the moon or sun
or Jesus or me,

and you’ll give the plan

just one more day

after that,

and that’s all

we are asking

of you.

 

__

Copyright 2018 by Sean Rima.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Suicide on the rise, what’s going on with us? (Audio) Sean Rima: A Poem For D-Day. Could a beauty pageant without “beauty” be like porn without sex? (Audio) Gov. Abbott rolls out a new plan to protect schools from mass shootings (Audio) Sean Rima: Ambien, Roseanne, and You. Sean Rima: A Tuneful Tribute to Stormy Daniels.
Comments