Sean Rima: For When You’re In A Bad Place.

Maybe one more day.
If it’s been a bad day,
and if the demons are really
kicking your ass, and even if
you can’t get a break
from the noise,
or the guilt,
or the grief,
or the fog,
or the spite,
or the pain,
or whatever it is
that is making you
nuts, and even if
your shadows and
thoughts are un-
relenting and
everything sucks,
including you, and
you think it’s
never gonna
end
and all
you want to do is
die tonight,
don’t.
Give it just
one more day.
For the rest of us.
You got nothing to lose,
your plan is still intact,
and maybe, just maybe,
in the hours between,
in that one damn day,
you’ll come to realize
that the folks you think
are out to get you
are really the ones
who love you
the most,
and,
then maybe,
just maybe,
tomorrow,
you’ll see a bit of light
from the moon or sun
or Jesus or me,
and you’ll give the plan
just one more day
after that,
and that’s all
we are asking
of you.
__
