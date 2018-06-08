Sean Rima: For When You’re In A Bad Place.

Maybe one more day.

If it’s been a bad day,

and if the demons are really

kicking your ass, and even if

you can’t get a break

from the noise,

or the guilt,

or the grief,

or the fog,

or the spite,

or the pain,

or whatever it is

that is making you

nuts, and even if

your shadows and

thoughts are un-

relenting and

everything sucks,

including you, and

you think it’s

never gonna

end

and all

you want to do is

die tonight,

don’t.

Give it just

one more day.

For the rest of us.

You got nothing to lose,

your plan is still intact,

and maybe, just maybe,

in the hours between,

in that one damn day,

you’ll come to realize

that the folks you think

are out to get you

are really the ones

who love you

the most,

and,

then maybe,

just maybe,

tomorrow,

you’ll see a bit of light

from the moon or sun

or Jesus or me,

and you’ll give the plan

just one more day

after that,

and that’s all

we are asking

of you.

__

Copyright 2018 by Sean Rima.