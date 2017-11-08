Sean Rima: Hipsters Howling At The Moon.

It has been one year since the election, and disenfranchised hipters and ANTIFA douchebags across the country are planning to “scream helplessly at the sky” in a communal act of frustration against the Evil Trump Regime. The shriek-off is scheduled for 6 pm in most cities, so hopefully their moms will think to set their alarm clocks so the jobless little boogers will wake up in time after a long night of cruising Instagram.

Actually, I think it’s a pretty good idea. John Lennon discovered the emotional and spiritual benefits of Primal Scream Therapy back in the early 1970’s. As described by its creator, psychologist Arthur Janov, PST cleanses the mind of repressed childhood trauma. Given that most Democrats rarely evolve intellectually beyond the age of 13, I say go for it!

Get it all out, kiddos. Get all that nasty disappointment and pointless rage outta yer systems. Scream until your jaws lock and you barf-up the day’s last Hot Pocket. Scream until every fascist meanie-head in the Trump administration knows how freaking upset you are.

And when it’s all done, and your shrill voices crackle and fade as a thousand steampunk buttholes thankfully unpucker after twelve long months in the clench, take your new-found peacefulness and do something that will actually improve the world (at least for your parents):

Go get a freaking job.

Jesus loves you and so do I,

rev s