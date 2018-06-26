Sean Rima: Maxine Waters is a Dumbass.

California Congresspuke Maxine Waters is a dumbass.

This is not me being a jerk. She proves her dumbassedness for all the world to see on a routine basis.

She did so once again this past Saturday in L.A., when she instructed the crowd (and Democrats in general) “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them! And you tell them that they are not welcome, anymore, anywhere.”

Right. ‘Cause that’ll work.

Certainly, the best way to change hearts and minds away from Trump’s massive support base is to harass, insult, and accost members of his Administration (and their families) in public. Yeah. Wow. Great plan.

Certainly, that tactic worked swimmingly for Hillary Clinton in 2016, when the only vision of America she had to offer was “You Suck And You’re Racist If You Support Donald Trump!”

Smart Democrats realize what a loser hand this is to play in an upcoming election cycle whose outcome is vital to maintaining whatever shreds of influence they still manage to hold onto in this country, but, unfortunately, smart Democrats are rarely heard above the shrill weirdness of True Dumbasses like Maxine Waters. Or Julian Castro. Or Rachel Freaking Maddow.

So…good luck with that.

See you in November.

rev s