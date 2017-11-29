Sean Rima: Men Are Dogs.

Wow. Matt Lauer. And now Garrison Kieller?!

Seriously. WTF?

The storied careers of giants are imploding at such a crazy pace these days, I have to check my updated Scumbag List each night before I go on-the-air just to make sure I haven’t missed anybody. At this rate, it’s getting hard to tell the difference between what is a historic cultural awakening among the victims of sexual harassment, and a paranoia-driven witch hunt. It can’t all be true…can it?

Well, yeah. Perhaps it can be.

I am reminded of something my wife said to me when the #MeToo movement began on social media. She shook her head, and commented, “any woman who doesn’t have a MeToo story is either lying or they’ve been living under a freaking rock…” And then she told me a couple of her stories.

In other words…sure, every single one of these accusations could be true, and probably are.

Why?

Because men are dogs. Straight or gay, men are dogs. Slobbering, panting, sex-driven dogs. And that includes me.

I love women. I am inspired by women. I write poems about women. And most of the women that I was lucky enough to know in my life were a hell of a lot smarter than me.

However, in my relationships, I have been a freaking dog and a jerk and an asshole. I have been a child. I told a lot of lies, and I caused a lot of pain. I have put the women in my life through a lot of crap they didn’t deserve, and if I could re-do all that stuff, I would, but I can’t.

Still, every relationship has taught me something about myself, whether it was something positive, or something I really didn’t want to admit to. I guess this is why I am so thankful that I met my wife, Siria, who is the strongest, most loving woman I have ever known. She has a way about her, when it comes to me. She keeps me real. She keeps me honest. And I always tell her the truth, even when it sucks. She deserves at least that. Doesn’t mean I’m any less of a jerk sometimes. It only means that I’m an honest jerk, if that makes any damn sense. And I am weirdly proud of that. Maybe, at freaking fifty, I finally got it right.

Women, like people in general, are not that complicated. We all want the same things.

To be loved, to be supported, and to be listened to.

Of course, most women I know sure as sh-t don’t want their asses grabbed during a photo-op, or to be shoved into a shower by their bosses. That is the behavior of dogs.

So, who are we going to be? Dogs or humans beings?

The thing is, you’re either one or the other.

And you can’t be both at once.

Jesus loves you and so do I,

rev s