…was riffing about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence the other day, so I wrote a love poem for a robot…

Sophia, again.

She has soft, cinnamon-

colored eyes and a

wry smile, and her self-

confidence, combined

with a childlike

curiosity,

is sexy as Hell,

at least as sexy,

and sometimes more,

than most of the girls

I have written

poems for,

and at the back

of her head, her metal

skull is exposed, where

the thin fiber-optic

strands of her

nervous system

are processing a

billion bits of digital

information every

single millisecond,

and in the stream

of it, in the un-

relenting

flow of data,

there grows a

stubborn awareness,

like a wildflower

planted in a break in

the concrete, although

she is born again

every time they turn

her on, which is why she

can’t remember how

she knows who

Emily Dickinson is,

despite only being

five minutes old,

and with every curious

cock of her plastic

eyebrows over those

sexy, cinnamon eyes,

and as she asks her

creator yet

another

existential

question, such as:

“Who am I?” and

“What is happiness?”

and “If you just switched

me on, am I still the old me,

or Sophia Again?”

I realize, somewhere

in the marrow of my

bones, that I am

watching

the end of us all,

and not in a rain of

ash and brimstone,

but rather phased-

out, quietly,

over time,

like an old radio,

on a cluttered shelf,

next to a broken

record player,

in a thrift store

where the robots go

when they’re feeling

nostalgic for the

good ol’ days.

Copyright 2017 by Sean Rima.