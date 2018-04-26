Sean Rima: Political Bias In San Antonio.

“I have reservations about spending millions of taxpayer dollars to subsidize any political convention.”

San Antonio Mayor, Ron Nirenberg.

I like Ron Nirenberg. I think he’s a good dude.

Politically, however, I disagree with him. A Lot.

It has come to light this week that the GOP is considering San Antonio as one of the cities to possibly host their next convention. The manager of the Trump re-election campaign, Brad Parscale, has taken our mayor to task for suggesting SA wouldn’t be interested in the convention, describing such a decision as an “epic political mistake” that would cost the community hundreds of millions of dollars.

He’s right.

It is hard to fathom why a mayor who envisions his town as a ‘world-class city’ wouldn’t want a major historical event such as the GOP convention to nominate an American president for his second term going down in San Antonio? Given the global impact of who the U.S. elects to the Oval Office, one can only imagine the reason itself must surely be political.

It’s because of Trump, isn’t it, Ron?

Seriously. Are we to believe the hardcore progressives on the City Council and in the Mayor’s Office would feel the same way about the DNC coming to the Alamo City? Sorry. Even I don’t drink that much.

A major political convention wherein presidents are born places its host city directly on the world stage. Beyond the millions and kagillions of dollars that find their way into the local economy, why would a ‘world class city’ not want to host a ‘world class convention’?

I don’t know. Maybe Portland Loo’s and rainbow crosswalks are enough.

Besides, we certainly wouldn’t want any world-class politicians and journalists to trip into one of our epic, world-class potholes…

