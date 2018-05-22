Sean Rima: Then and Now. By Sean Rima | May 22, 2018 @ 3:02 PM Wow. The me on the left is 16 and the me on the right is 50. Not quite sure if I am like an old wine or an old cheese sandwich… rev s ktsasean rima SHARE RELATED CONTENT Sean discusses Kinky’s new CD, “Circus of Life” and Folk Uke! KARL EGGERSS says that the stock market will still ride up for a while (Audio) Are you offended when people speak languages other than English? (Audio) Disgraced Blake Farenthold gets back in the system by lobbying (Audio) JOHN HAYWARD says mid-term elections will boil down to candidate details (Audio) Do we really need a legal option to remember to turn off our cars? (Audio)