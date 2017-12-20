Sean Rima: Wishing Y’all A Very Merry Christmas!

Lordy, I love Christmas.

I love everything about it. I love the crazy lights, the smell of the Christmas Tree, and all those schlocky songs. I love the food and the presents and the weird cocktails and hanging out with family and friends.

Mostly, I love the ‘Jesusness’ of it.

By ‘Jesusness,’ I mean more than just celebrating the Birth of Christ. Whether by intention or accident, the season itself presents us with a yearly opportunity to reflect on our lives, embrace our blessings, and set our feet on the path for the coming year, and all of it through the Christmassy prism of the teachings of Christ.

First, there’s Thanksgiving. Giving thanks for what we have, instead of casting our eyes on all that unnecessary crap we don’t have. Jesus was pretty broke for most of his life, but he was rich in the love of his friends. I try to remember this at Thanksgiving.

Secondly, a big ol’ birthday party called Christmas, which I believe to be not just a celebration of Jesus’ life, but of our lives, too. All life. The greatest birthday present every single one of us will ever receive.

Finally, the season concludes with New Year’s Day, which is more than just a day to watch Twilight Zones marathons and nurse an ass-kicking champagne hangover. It’s a crossroads, every twelve months, where we ask ourselves, “Who do I want to be this year?” or “What do I need to change to be a better person?”

Thankfulness, celebration, and transformation. The Life and Light and Teachings of Christ, in three short days.

With crazy lights and schlocky songs.

Badass.

On behalf of my wife, our kids, my cats, my annoying Chihuahua, and the weirdos of “The Sean Rima Show,” have a very Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year!

rev s