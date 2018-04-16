Sean Rima: Worse for Hannity than Trump.

If you’re watching CNN or MSNBC today, you are seeing a lot of free advertising for Sean Hannity’s Fox News show. This is because Hannity has been revealed as Michael Cohen’s mysterious ‘third client,’ which sounds like a bad Alfred Hitchcock movie. According to CNN, MSNBC, and the rest of the Puke Media, this is a “yuuge” story–to use one of The Donald’s favorite words–mostly because of the implication that Hannity has had Michael Cohen pay-off some money-grubbing chick as the attorney allegedly did for his other clients, Trump and fundraiser Elliott Broidy. Not sure what this has to do with Russians or collusion or any of that other nonsensical bull-crap the Mueller special counsel has been investigating, but for the Liberal Left, it would mean…something. I’m just not sure what.

The left despise Hannity, to be sure. Consider Jimmy Kimmel’s embarrassing sodomy rant against the Fox host after Hannity called him an ass-hat. Funny how expensive, tolerance-preaching liberal knobs like Kimmel will downshift into fag jokes as soon as they feel threatened by a conservative. That having been said, Kimmel and the rest of his ass-hat crowd would love nothing more than for it be revealed that a clenched square like Hannity had Cohen pay-off some slow-eyed chippy in his background, especially given the radio host’s penchant for preaching morality.

Of course, such tawdry revelations would be little more than pop culture revenge for the Pukes, and would probably be more damaging to Hannity’s career than having any measurable impact on Trump’s presidency. While Hannity actively touts his scandal-free career, Trump doesn’t seem to give a crap what people think about his personal life. As my colleague Jack Riccardi points out, scandal is already “priced into” the product of Trump, whereas Hannity would more than likely be done in by his own hypocrisy, should any sex stuff stumble his way.

Again…none…of this has anything to do with the Russians or compromised elections.

Moreover, Trump’s approval rating is now at 51%, which means the American people don’t seem to give much of a crapola as to who Trump has slept with either.

So why do the left?

Maybe they’re just not getting laid enough.

Jesus loves you and so do I,

rev s

