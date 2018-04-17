Sean Rima: Pop, why you got to be such a d–k all the time?

Coach Popovich, like a lot of angry Liberal pukes, can be a real dick on occasion, and for no good reason.

He treats reporters like garbage, oddly, when they are asking him about basketball. However, he seems to love the attention he gets when they are asking him about his screwy politics.

Not quite sure why everyone walks on glass around him. I’ve been in broadcasting for 29 years, and if I asked him a question about basketball, and he reacted to me the way he reacts to the poor working slobs of the Spurs press pool, whom he regularly treats like annoying peasants, I’d probably get fired for telling him where he can shove his ‘tude. After all, Matlock, the damn reporter didn’t lose the game!

This is the same rude old fart who called President Trump “childish” last September, while he goes out of his way to demean the reporters covering his team each season. Of course, there is nothing ‘childish’ about stomping your feet on the court and being rude to people you believe are not worthy to ask you a freaking question, right? Sheesh. Why should I listen to This Guy preach to me about tolerance and civility when he appears to be incapable of it himself? To paraphrase a question he once asked concerning the President’s behavior, would you want your kid to grow up and treat people the way Coach Popovich does?

Whatever. I still love the Spurs and will continue to watch them and support them.

The game is bigger than Pop.

Jesus loves you and so do I,

rev s