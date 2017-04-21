Sean Rima’s “Pretty Bags of Meat,” CHAPTER FOUR.

***WARNING: CONTAINS PROFANITY, VIOLENCE, AND DISTURBING THEMES***

CHAPTER FOUR.

“Every cloud must have a silver lining…”

I have almost cut through the rope holding my left wrist.

He’s stumbling around. He’s coming for me, at any moment, to do what he does. Don’t think, Zany. Forget the pain. Forget the horror. Keep cutting. Just keep cutting.

“…just wait until the sun shines through…”

He bangs his foot against something. He curses. “Gosh-darn it!” I hear a bunch of stuff tumble to the hard, clay floor, like a tall bookshelf being knocked over. “Oh, sugar-jets! Son of a beach nut. Look at this mess. Just look at it.”

He is picking it up, whatever it is, quietly moaning to himself. “Oh, I drink too much, too much. My gosh-darn head. It’s killing me, just killing me.”

Then he is coughing, an ugly, hacking smoker’s cough. It goes on and on, as I keep working at the rope. It is the most disgusting sound I have ever heard. It subsides. He catches his breath. I hear the click of a lighter, followed by the odor of cigarette smoke. Then a long, weary sigh. I hope he has lung cancer.

Just a few more strands, and my left hand is free. Fuck me, fuck me, fuck me. Almost there. Almost.

“…smile, my honey dear, while I kiss away each tear…”

Fuck-me-fuck-me-fuck-me.

“…or else I shall be melancholy, too.”

Fuckmefuckmefuckmefuckme–

“Oh, gosh, I’m so sorry! Have you been there long?”

The voice is high and feminine. Not gay-girly. Just girly. And oddly concerned.

I look down from my hands. It is there, the animal. In the entrance, leaning against the dirt wall with a lit cigarette and a pint of cheap vodka. The animal is a pale, freckly white man with disheveled reddish-gray hair and black-framed glasses. The lens are so thick, the animal’s eyes are magnified like huge, blinking fish-eyes. He is thin and lanky, with a beer gut. He is naked, except for his sagging tighty-whiteys and a pair of black socks. He is a thoroughly pathetic human being.

“Ah, as you can see, I obviously drink too much, too much,” he continues, his head lowered in nervous shame. “It’s a recent thing, recent. I was okay having a few beers down here, you know, in the tunnel. But then a few beers turned into a twelve-pack, and then I started in with the vodka, and that’s when the blackouts began. Longer and longer, gosh-darn it. I think I was out for two days the last time. Horrible, horrible. Thankfully, I’m retired, so no one missed me, but still. It’s embarrassing. My wife passed years ago, you see, and ever since, I’ve had trouble setting limits for myself. I sincerely apologize, I have no idea how long you’ve been there. Are you thirsty? Would you like some water?”

Big, blue, friendly fish-eyes, blinking at me.

For the first time in my whole goddamn life, I have no idea what to say. “No, th-thank you,” I reply, my voice shaking with nerves. “I’m n-not thirsty.”

“I’m sorry the rope is so tight. There’s not much I can do about that. Is it hurting you?”

Don’t look at my hands, don’t look at my hands, don’t look–“It’s cutting me a little, but everything’s numb, so I don’t really feel it. I’m cool.”

I can’t fucking believe I am actually saying this shit to a serial killer, while I’m hanging from a hook with my tits out in a goddamn dungeon. Need to keep him talking, though. Left hand almost free. “Thanks for asking.” Ugh.

“Well, please let me know if you’d like a drink. Obviously, I am always thirsty!” He snorts with a roll of his crazy fish-eyes, as he takes a long, nauseating pull from the vodka. More than ever, I am thankful I don’t drink. Gross.

He turns to fetch a fold-out chair from the next room, and I work the rope around my wrist. Ah! There. I have my left hand back. I swap the blade to my free hand, and go to work on the right. As long as I cup my hands in a certain way, he shouldn’t be able to see what I’m doing. It’s going to be okay.

He returns, and unfolds the chair next to a short table with an ashtray. He is across the small, dark room from me, maybe fifteen feet at best. He sits in his ugly underwear, with his skinny legs crossed like a lady. “Are you a smoker? Is this bothering you? I try to be considerate.”

Keep him talking, keep him drinking. “I don’t mind, my husband smokes. So, you’re the Preacher?”

He coughs. “Yes.”

“And all those missing women, they’re…down here?” I’m really pushing it, but creeps like this love to talk about their killings. I’m rolling the dice that he’s no different.

“Yes,” he answers, smashing out his cigarette and lighting a fresh one. “I have compartments in the tunnel where I put them. I put chemicals on the bodies, then I bury them. When the compartment gets full, I fill it with clay and rock and soil, seal it off, and dig another one. I have four such compartments. We really should get started, but this vodka is helping my darn headache go away. Would you like to know how it began? How I started abducting, torturing, and killing women?”

“Yes, p-please. Tell me all about it. I’m curious.”

“And then we have to get started. You understand that, right?”

“Yes.”

“Well, okay. Are you sure you don’t want a drink of water?”

_____

_____

