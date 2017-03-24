Sean Rima’s San Antonio thriller coming to KTSA!

ANNOUNCEMENT!

Beginning next week, I am going to start publishing a chapter a week from my San Antonio thriller, “Pretty Bags of Meat”! Follow Detective Zanita ‘Zany’ Quintana as she tracks an unknown psycho killer through the streets of the Alamo City, chapter by chapter, on KTSA.com!

I’m doing this so I can make a few editorial changes along the way, as well as get to work on the next Zany mystery, “Head Over Heels”.

Hope you enjoy the ride!

rev s

__

Amazon review:

I decided to read Sean Rima’s PRETTY BAGS OF MEAT because I just finished his anthology of poems, WILD WEST SHOW, and thoroughly enjoyed it. And frankly, I wondered how the talented poet would fare in fiction. I was not disappointed! There are several reasons to love this gritty crime thriller, the first of which is Rima’s colloquial, masterful way of capturing readers and dragging them along with him for a wild ride. His poetic mindset and colorful use of figurative language serve him well in scene setting and character development, both of which are alive with authenticity. And Rima has a mind for story. His plot is tight, well developed, and fast paced. Second, I formerly lived in San Antonio—a few times, actually—and his descriptions of the various settings in town drew me in and made me feel right at home in the story. Finally, I love that Rima’s protagonist, Detective Zanita “Zany” Quintana, is such a well-rounded, interesting character. From her juvenile banter with her brother, to her respectful professional decorum, to her loving relationship with her agoraphobic (writer) husband, to her badass pursuit of a serial killer, to her caring reaction to the victims’ families—Zany is a wonderful role model for women. I see that there will be a sequel to PRETTY BAGS OF MEAT, and I look forward to taking another ride with Zany and her cohorts. Until then, I highly recommend you get caught up with this feisty detective who lives up to her nickname. Buckle up!

“Jen”

___

If you would like a copy for me to sign at the station, the first edition is still available here:

https://www.amazon.com/Pretty-Bags-Meat-Sean-Rima/dp/136505599X/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1490388719&sr=8-1&keywords=pretty+bags+of+meat