By Elizabeth Ruiz

Police are back to square one in the search for a suspect in a rape at a North Side Park.

A woman told investigators she was running at Hardberger Park Tuesday morning when a man grabbed her, pulled her behind a bush and sexually assaulted her.

Officers questioned a man they referred to as a “person of interest,” but he’s been released.

They don’t have much to go on as the search continues for the attacker described as a white male wearing a grey hoodie.