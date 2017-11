Your help is needed in locating a man wanted for murder.

Police say 36 year old Jesse Ray Castilla killed Joseph Camarena nearly two weeks ago in the 300 block of Lovett.

Castilla is known to spend a lot of time in New Braunfels and at private poker clubs in San Antonio.

If you know where he can be found, contact the SAPD at 210-207-7635 or Crimestoppers at 21-224-STOP (7867)