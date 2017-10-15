Search Continues for Person who Crashed on to Randolph

By Pilar Arias

Normal operations have resumed at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph following a search for a third suspect Saturday night.

A press release from the 502nd Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs says three people unlawfully entered the base through an installation fence this weekend.

Two were caught and released to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office for disposition. The other, not located after sweeps of Randolph.

The investigation is ongoing while security forces continue looking for the man described as being in his mid-20s, standing between 5 foot 9 inches and 6 feet, last seen wearing blue jeans and black and white T-shirt.

Base residents are reminded to always use personal safety measures, which include locking home doors and windows, as well as vehicles and storage units. Base residents should call 210-652-5700 to report suspicious activity or individuals.