Searching for Homes for Dozens of Dogs in Need

A call for help for dozens of dogs removed from a filthy home on Ray Ellison Drive last week.

83 dogs to be exact.

“The animals were found in plastic crates… one stacked on top of the other” Lisa Norwood with Animal Care Services told KTSA News, describing the conditions inside of that house.

Norwood said the dogs are all healthy–but it has been a big challenge finding forever homes for all of them.

“We’ve been working with our local rescue groups and our local animal shelters for the last week in hopes of finding homes… happy homes, humane homes for these dogs” Norwood said, adding “So far, we’ve been able to find homes for at least fifty of them–but, we’ve still got thirty or more that are in desperate need of placement.”

There are a number of different kinds of dogs that are available for adoption–and for those dogs removed from that home–the adoption fee has been lowered to $25.

“(The adoption) comes with a pet sterilization, it comes with vaccinations, it comes with a registered microchip ID. All of those things are included with the adoption fee” Norwood said.