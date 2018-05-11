Seattle moves closer to implementing ‘head tax’

The Seattle city council voted to approve measure that would tax large businesses there based on the number of employees they had.

KOMO reports the vote passed Friday morning by a 5-4 margin. It will need to be voted on again for final approval since the vote was done as a committee.

The proposal would tax large businesses $500 for every employee.

The council said it is to pay for a massive homelessness problem in Seattle.

The plan would net the city about $75 million in new revenue.

Companies like Amazon and construction workers are strongly against the measure. Amazon would pay $20 million of the new revenue.

Amazon, which is currently considering where to place a second headquarters, stopped construction of a new 17-story tower in protest of the plans. The company said it would continue building if a compromise ordinance was passed.

Alaska Airlines, Expedia and other companies were also against the plan.

That compromise, put out by the city’s mayor and city council president, would have cut the tax to $250 per employee — netting $40 million in revenue.

The city council said that wasn’t good enough and voted that proposal down.

They even tried presenting a $350 tax instead and that was also turned down.

KOMO reports City Council President Bruce Harrell said, “Only in Seattle is $250 per head is considered conservative.”

The mayor has the power to veto the bill, should it pass another vote Monday.