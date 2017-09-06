Second Annual World Heritage Festival Kicks Off

By Pilar Arias

The second annual World Heritage Festival celebrating San Antonio’s five missions kicked off Wednesday in front of the Alamo.

“It’s an honor to be a part of a global community that celebrates the legacy of all of mankind,” city of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

Events take place for five days, spanning Wednesday through Sunday.

“It was clear when we got the designation that if you didn’t celebrate that designation, if you didn’t try to get more people involved in understanding why that designation is so important, people would forget about it, people would ignore it,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said.

