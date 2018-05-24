Secret Service, SAPD conduct a pump skimmer roundup

Gas pump skimmer theft is on the rise, and San Antonio police are teaming up with Secret Service agents to catch these crooks.

Thieves install the illegal devices in fuel station pumps and when you swipe your credit card, the skimmer gleans information from the magnetic strip.

“Gas pumps are targeted because they’re essentially unattended point-of-sale systems that are still using the magnetic strip technology,” said Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Paul Duran.

Multi-agency teams are conducting a pump skimmer roundup. They’re inspecting pumps, seizing any skimmer they may find, and talking to gas station owners and managers about what they can do to keep your credit card information safe.

There are steps you can take to prevent from becoming a victim of these gas pump skimmers. Check the fuel pump for signs of tampering.

“Many gas stations will put a security tape or seal on the dispenser door, so make sure that’s intact and not disturbed. Look for signs of tampering on the pump, the door hinges or the lock,” said agent Duran.

He also recommends using the fuel pump that has the highest visibility or is closer to the store.

“That pump is less likely to be compromised because it’s closer to the employees and security cameras,” Duran said.

Wiggle the card reader to see if it’s loose, and if it’s difficult to insert your credit card, move try another gas pump. Duran says the best way to avoid being ripped off by pumps skimmers is to go inside and pay the clerk.