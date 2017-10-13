Seguin Murder Suicide ID’s Released

By Bill O’Neil

We now know the names of two people found inside of a burning trailer home in Seguin after an apparent murder suicide Monday.

Police said the bodies of 62-year old Gregory Bailey and his wife, 55-year old Rebecca were found after firefighters were called to that home near I 10 and FM 477 before 5 AM.

Officers found a suicide note attached to the fence in front of the home. At least one of them is believed to have been suffering from significant health issues.

The investigation in to what happened continues, though it appears the fire was intentionally set in the midst of the murder suicide.