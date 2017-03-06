Seguin PD Praises Neighborhood Program

As the Seguin Police Department is asking residents to get involved in a new program.

It’s called Nextdoor and residents can provide private neighborhood websites that will serve as places to share information.

Nextdoor wil give citizens a place to pass on details about everything from public safety issues to lost pets.

The Seguin Police Department has been using the program for a little more than a year to share news about services, programs, free events and notify residents of emergencies.

It’s completely free and you can work with your neighbors to set up a website at https://nextdoor.com/