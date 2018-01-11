Seguin Police Make a “Yummy” Traffic Stop

by Elizabeth Ruiz

A “yummy” traffic stop on IH 10 in Seguin.

K-9 officer Clayton Deagan saw some Christmas goodies in a car he pulled over Wednesday, but the dog sniffed out something else. It turns out those chocolate chip cookies in pretty little Christmas bags were laced with marijuana.

“We’re pretty sure Santa didn’t bake these for stocking stuffers,” Deputy Chief B. Ure said on the Seguin Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Not gonna lie…they really smelled good,” he added.

The driver was issued a Class C citation, and for those inquiring minds, Ure says “ALL of the cookies were placed intact into our evidence room.”

He recommends sticking to the “standard Betty Crocker recipe.”