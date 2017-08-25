Seguin Preparing for Harvey’s Punch

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Don Morgan

As Hurricane Harvey closes in on the Texas coast, communities further inland are prepared for the monster storm as well.

In Seguin, Morgan Ash says City Workers have taken inventories, gassed and stocked up trucks and are ready to respond to areas impacted by the record setting rains predicted for this storm.

“All of our equipment is fueled up and ready to go in case we need to respond during this storm. We have done an inventory of all of our road barricades and cones. We have preset those on our trucks so that if we do have some high water in our low lying areas that we can immediately deploy those trucks and those barricades.”

Ash says the City is also prepared to open up an emergency shelter at the Saegert Middle School for residents living near the Guadalupe River so they have a place to go if they need to evacuate.