Seguin Set to Host Pecan Fest

By Pilar Arias

Looking for something to do this weekend that’s not Halloween related?

Head to Seguin, where you can go nuts.

The city, home to the world’s largest pecan according to a news release, is hosting its annual Pecan Fest Heritage Days. Events take place Friday through Sunday and include a pub crawl, shopping, cemetery tour and much more.

“It’s a celebration of all things pecan and all things Seguin and a celebration of our rich heritage,” Kyle Krann with the Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

For more information click here.