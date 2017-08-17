Semi Driver in Human Smuggling Case Indicted

By KTSA News Staff

A federal grand jury has indicted the driver of a tractor trailer found filled with undocumented immigrants in San Antonio.

James Bradley, Jr has been charged with five separate counts, among them conspiracy to transport immigrants for financial gain resulting in death.

At least 39 people were inside of that trailer found at a Walmart off of I-35 early July 23rd. Ten died as a result of the conditions inside.

More than twenty survivors are being held as potential witnesses in the case against Bradley. Two are still hospitalized.

