Semi Driver Pleads Guilty in Shocking Human Trafficking Case

By Bill O’Neil

The man accused of driving a sweltering tractor trailer filled with undocumented immigrants has pleaded guilty.

61-year old James Bradley, Jr remains behind bars, and faces the possibility of life in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in death. He also entered a guilty plea to one count of transporting aliens resulting in death.

“Today’s admission of guilt by Mr. Bradley helps to close the door on one of the conspirators responsible for causing the tragic loss of life and wreaking havoc on those who survived this horrific incident” said Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden.

A total of ten immigrants found among the dozens jammed inside the trailer in a Walmart parking lot on a hot July night died.

“This case is a glaring reminder that alien smugglers are driven by greed and have little regard for the health and well-being of their human cargo, which can prove to be a deadly combination” Folden added.

Bradley will be sentenced in January.