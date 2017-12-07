Sen. Al Franken is “an awful human being” and “good riddance” (Audio) Photo: PBS KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi lays into Sen. Al Franken over his self-centered resignation speech. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Al Frankenjack riccardiktsaSan Antoniotexas Related Content What’s Wrong With Republicans in 2016 Your “Matthew 25” Moment Is Here. Don&... A Day That Saw The Best and Worst of Our Politics A “pearl” of a place for “The Di... Let’s Face It, The Popovich Rants Are Old Ne... Once Upon A Time, There Were These Two People, See...