Sen. Al Franken is “an awful human being” and “good riddance” (Audio)

Photo: PBS

KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi lays into Sen. Al Franken over his self-centered resignation speech.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW

Related Content

What’s Wrong With Republicans in 2016
Your “Matthew 25” Moment Is Here. Don&...
A Day That Saw The Best and Worst of Our Politics
A “pearl” of a place for “The Di...
Let’s Face It, The Popovich Rants Are Old Ne...
Once Upon A Time, There Were These Two People, See...
Comments