Senate Approves Reauthorization Of Controversial Surveillance Program

With support from Senators from both sides of the aisle, the Senate voted Thursday to extend a controversial surveillance program for six years.

The Senate voted 65 to 34 to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, with 21 Democrats and Independent Senator Angus King, I-Main, joining with 43 Republicans to approve the bill.

Libertarian-leaning Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken., and six other Republicans voted against the bill along with 26 Democrats and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The Section 702 program gives intelligence agencies authority to monitor terrorist and foreign adversary communications, although libertarians and privacy advocates have expressed concerns about the incidental collection of data on Americans.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 60 to 38 to break a filibuster of the legislation, narrowly clearing the 60 vote threshold.

Ahead of today’s vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., called the program one of the most important tools national security professionals use to combat terrorism and keep Americans safe.

“Let’s be very clear about what Section 702 does: It enables our intelligence community to collect communications from foreign terrorists, on foreign soil, who threaten America and our allies,” McConnell said.

“Make no mistake, Section 702 does not allow the targeting of American citizens,” he added. “Nor does it permit the targeting of anyone – no matter their nationality – who is known to be located here in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., criticized Senate Republicans leaders for refusing to allow votes on bipartisan amendments to protect Americans’ rights.

“Rubber-stamping this awful bill is a dereliction of duty by a Congress that has a responsibility to protect Americans’ freedoms, as well as our country’s security,” Wyden said in a statement after the vote.

“But I’ve been in this fight for a long time,” he added. “And while today’s vote is a disappointment, the battle to protect Americans from unnecessary government spying isn’t over.”

The bill now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk after the House voted 256 to 164 in favor of reauthorization last Thursday.

Trump is expected to sign the bill, although conflicting posts to Twitter last week raised some questions about his support for the program.

The president’s initial tweet seemed to indicate opposition to the program, which he suggested was behind alleged surveillance of his presidential campaign.

“‘House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.’ This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?” Trump tweeted.

However, a subsequent tweet from Trump expressed support for the program, with reports suggesting that Republican leaders asked the president to clarify his position.

Trump tweeted, “With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart!”