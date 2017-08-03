Senate Bill Could Stop Removal of Confederate Monument at Travis Park

A joint session of the House and Senate gather in the House Chambers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivering his State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Plans to move a confederate monument out of Travis Park could come to a screeching halt if the Texas Legislature approves a bill filed by a lawmaker from Conroe.

Senator Brandon Creighton’s proposed measure would prevent any historical statue that has existed for at least 40 years from being removed, relocated or altered.

He says he wants to protect Texas heritage and history, but San Antonio Councilman William “Cruz” Shaw says it’s another attempt by the state to undermine local government.

“San Antonio’s municipal government should not be undermined by state officials, especially those who do not have the fortune of living in our great, inclusive city,” said Shaw.

The District 2 Councilman and Councilman Roberto Trevino are leading efforts to move the Confederate Monument out of Travis Park.

“It is not by accident that the language (in SB 112) protects monuments and memorials that were erected during a time when the few held so much power and others were still regarded as second-class citizens,” said Trevino.

“It is my sincerest hope that the state government will refocus on policies that would improve our schools and grow our Texas economy. The time has come to stop micromanaging trees, bathrooms and monuments policies at the local level,” Trevino said.