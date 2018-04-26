Senate Committee Approves Bipartisan Mueller Protection Bill

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance legislation designed to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired without cause.

The committee voted 14 to 7 in favor of the bill, which includes a provision that would allow a special counsel to challenge his or her firing in court.

All of the Democrats on the committee voted for the bill along with Republican Senators Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

“Firing Special Counsel Mueller without cause would violate Justice Department regulations, fly in the face of federal law and represent an incredibly dangerous abuse of power,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the committee’s top Democrat.

She added, “The bill we voted out of committee today is another safeguard against such an action by President Trump.”

Feinstein said she is glad the bill got bipartisan support, arguing both Republicans and Democrats need to ensure Mueller can continue his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election without interference.

Member of the committee decided to move forward with the bill even though Senate Majority McConnell, R-Ken., has refused to bring the legislation to the floor for a vote.