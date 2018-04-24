Senate Committee Postpones Confirmation Hearing For VA Secretary Nominee

Leaders of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee have indefinitely postponed a hearing on the nomination of Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, M.D., to serve as Veterans Affairs Secretary amid allegations of misconduct.

Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and ranking member Jon Tester, D-Mont., announced the move on Tuesday amid reports claiming Jackson overprescribed medications and drank excessively on the job.

“We take very seriously our constitutional duty to thoroughly and carefully vet each nominee sent to the Senate for confirmation,” Isakson and Tester said in a joint statement.

The senators added, “We will continue looking into these serious allegations and have requested additional information from the White House to enable the committee to conduct a full review.”

Isakson and Tester sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting all information regarding any improper conduct pertaining to Jackson’s service in the White House Medical Unit and as physician to the president.

Last month, Trump announced his intent to nominate Jackson to replace Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, who was fired amid disputes with VA staffers and government investigations of alleged spending abuses.

Jackson made headlines earlier this year when he held a press conference declaring Trump in “very, very good health.”

During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump stressed he would continue to “stand behind” Jackson but noted it is “totally his decision” whether to continue with the confirmation process.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley noted in a statement earlier in the day that Jackson has served both Republican and Democratic presidents and has “been praised by them all.”

“Admiral Jackson’s record of strong, decisive leadership is exactly what’s needed at the VA to ensure our veterans receive the benefits they deserve,” Gidley said.