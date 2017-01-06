Senate Set to Certify Trump’s Victory

The U.S. Senate will vote to certify Donald Trump’s Presidential win on Friday.

And don’t expect any surprises: “Typically at this point things are all set in stone and you’ve got everyone performing as expected,” University of Houston Professor Brandon Rottinghaus said. “Although there’ll be some protests at various points over the next few weeks, before he’s inaugurated, I don’t think it’s going to amount to much more than just some of that symbolic friction that happens in all democracies.”

He does think Trump might struggle to get his agenda out there though.

“There’s already been some questions about whether or not they can actually execute some of the big ticket items they’re looking for,” Rottinghaus said, pointing to the Trump plan on infrastructure and the tax restructuring package.