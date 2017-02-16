Senator Keeps Up Push for Civil Asset Forfeiture Reform

A new bill in Austin seeks to reform the state’s Civil Asset Forfeiture law.

“SB380 would replace the current system of Civil Asset Forfeiture and replace it with Criminal Asset Forfeiture,” Senator Konni Burton said, at a press conference Wednesday.

She said the current law in Texas is a threat to Texans’ property rights.

“The seizing and keeping of an individual’s property without a criminal conviction is in opposition to everything this country was founded upon,” she said.

So, she hopes her bill changes things.

“SB380 would institute common sense protections for property owners and ensure that the taking of property by the government is not done lightly,” she said.

President Donald Trump recently created a stir when he threatened to ruin the career of an unnamed State Senator after a Texas Sheriff complained about civil asset forfeiture law reform efforts.