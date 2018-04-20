Senator Tammy Duckworth Makes History By Voting On The Floor With Newborn Baby

Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., made history in the U.S. Senate on Thursday by bringing her newborn baby to the floor during a vote.

It was just 10 days since Duckworth gave birth to Maile Pearl Bowlsbey and a day after Senate approved a resolution allowing members to bring their children under the age of one onto the floor during votes.

The resolution was sponsored by none other than the 50-year-old lawmaker from Illinois.

“I would like to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, particularly those in leadership and on the Rules Committee, for helping bring the Senate into the 21st Century by recognizing that sometimes new parents also have responsibilities at work,” Duckworth said.

Carrying Maile in her arms, the leg amputee moved by wheelchair to vote no on President Donald Trump’s pick to lead NASA, Rep. Jim Bridenstine. The Senate narrowly confirmed the Congressman from Oklahoma, 50-49.

Maile is the second daughter of the Duckworth -Bryan Bowlsbey couple.

Tammy Duckworth is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who was a helicopter pilot in the Iraq War. She was the first female double amputee from the war after suffering severe combat wounds when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down.