Senator Tries to Step Up Fight Against Campus Sex Assault

A State Senator wants to step up the fight against sexual assault on college campuses across Texas.

“Sexual assault on college campuses is more than a problem… it’s an epidemic” Senator Sylvia Garcia said Wednesday at the State Capitol in Austin.

Her bill would make some changes in the way such attacks that take place on college campuses can be reported.

“(The bill) will empower survivors to report sex offenses online, and avoids the face to face reporting that people often avoid because it can re-traumatize the survivor” Garcia said.

It also includes some changes in the timeline such investigations might take place.

“By allowing them to document what happened to them as soon as it happens… and begin the investigation process only when they are ready” Garcia said.

The proposal has a number of supporters in student government at colleges and universities across the Lone Star State.

“The bill provides three options of reporting in which a survivor can decide whether to send the account to the authorities, keep it for a later time, or wait until a similar assault is reported” Texas A&M sophomore Katina Econamides said.