Senators Push For Education Funding Reform

By Bill O’Neil

A group of Republican Texas Senators wants the House to follow its lead when it comes to education funding reform in the Lone Star State.

“We must take advantage of this opportunity–and we must do so now” said Senator Larry Taylor, who outlined his plan for getting the job done during a news conference Tuesday at the State Capitol in Austin.

Taylors’ plan is simple–the creation of a new commission to look over the issue.

“This proposed commission made up of educators, legislators, members of the business community and members of the community at large will be tasked with making recommendations for a new path forward” Taylor said, adding “The way we break this cycle, meet the request of the (Texas) Supreme Court and simplify the funding formulas for everyone involved is to redesign how we raise the money and how we spend it.”

Meanwhile, the Senators also urged the House to pass Senate Bill 19 before the current special session of the Texas Legislature comes to an end. That bill would create a career bonus structure for Texas teachers, while taking steps to shore up health care for retired educators.

“We’re sending a message to our retired teachers, and it provides relief to them. We are hopeful that the House will act quickly on Senate Bill 19” said Senator Joan Huffman.